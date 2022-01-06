Top Gun: Maverick boosts California's economy

The movie pumped more than $150 million into the state.

SAN DIEGO — Top Gun: Maverick made its Memorial Day weekend debut taking off in theaters around the globe. The movie pumped more than $150 million into California's economy.

"These big budget films that shoot here in California this is exactly what they do. They put Californians to work. This one right here employed almost 3,000 Californians," said Colleen Bell, the executive director of the California Film Commission.

The first Top Gun highlighted San Diego spots like Kansas City Barbecue and the house in Oceanside. California's film and tax credit program helped motivate moviemakers to come back to shoot the second movie.

"It would have been extremely frustrating for me and sad in many ways if the sequel couldn't have been filmed here but our robust film and tv tax credit program was able to keep the production in the state," she said.

The film is expected to have lasting impacts and give a boost to local tourism.

"We know that many people travel from other states within the United States and around the world to see where their favorite tv show was shot or where their favorite movie was shot," she said.

The original film inspired people to join the service and now there's conversation that the sequel might have a similar effect.