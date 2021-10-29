Pirate is the #1 Halloween costume in 2021, as shoppers rush to costume stores

Some of this year’s most popular costumes include superheroes, mascots and they say the number one costume sold is a pirate.

SAN DIEGO — "I'm looking for Halloween costumes!" says Brittany Woodard, shopper at Gypsy Treasure.

Masks, hats and hand-made costumes fill the Gypsy Treasure store in its new location at Grossmont Center.

"So many people are saying 'oh my gosh! Gypsy Treasure is back!'" said the owner of Gypsy Treasure, Chris Martenson.

The popular store is a family run business that first opened in 1977. It is open year round and for the past two years, they have only been selling online.

"We are just as busy as when we left off for a year. People want to have a good time again," said Martenson.

Many shoppers are looking for all kinds of last-minute costumes.

"I noticed a lot of stuff has been out of stock," said Woodard.

"This place is a one of kind costume store in San Diego location," said Charles Combs, shopper.

Trick o' treaters say they are happy to celebrate Halloween after staying in last year due to the pandemic.

"Living in a cave for year was not fun. I think the idea of re-socializing again is exciting," said Combs.

"It feels weird after being social distanced for so long, but exciting at the same time," said Woodard.

"I think it’s the one time of year that’s its socially acceptable to be anything you want and adults can be kids again," said Kira Conrad who works at Gypsy Treasure.

Gypsy Treasure is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Halloween.