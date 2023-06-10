Torrey Pines High School celebrates 50th anniversary with special surprise

To celebrate, the school put together a first-of-its-kind halftime show with current and former cheerleaders coming together.

SAN DIEGO — Torrey Pines High School is celebrating 50 years since its doors first opened. To celebrate, the school put together a first-of-its-kind halftime show during a football game against Mission Hills, with current and former cheerleaders coming together.

The cheerleaders brought the spirit and the players brought the win Friday night 10-6.

“It’s just really special for the whole community," said longtime Head Cheer Coach Suzi Chodorow.

Torrey Pines High School first opened back in 1974. The Friday night homecoming game brought a full home crowd to the stands.

To celebrate 50 year anniversary, current and former students came together during the school’s homecoming game.

“It’s really nice it’s really special. This program built more than just cheers and pom poms, it was really family oriented. We really tried to bond the classes together," Chodorow.

The celebration brought out 40 alumni cheerleaders.

“It’s so nice to see all these women I used to cheer with, nice to see the field again, a lot of nostalgia, a lot of friendships, a lot of connections. We love this school, we owe a lot to it, its great to celebrate it," said alum Meghan Cameron Cane.

Kelly Hilton, another alum, agreed.

“I’m so excited to be here. I actually haven’t been here since 2001 when I graduated but when I heard they were getting all the cheerleaders back together to perform I wouldn’t miss it. It was like the best part of my high school was cheering," Hilton said.

Even CBS 8’s very own Ariana Cohen cheered on the Falcons.

“It’s just a really nice time to reunite with everyone and bring back memories. It's like we never even left," said Cohen.