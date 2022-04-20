First of its kind vending machine at Torrey Pines High School

A start-up business called Dotstash is behind the machine in an effort to destigmatize the topic of menstruation. The founder of Dotstash told CBS 8 she came up with the idea after finding it difficult to access menstrual products in public spaces.



She brought the idea to the San Dieguito Union High School District, who supported the mission. A team of students jumped on board, which led to the first one being placed at Torrey Pines High School.