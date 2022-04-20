First of its kind vending machine at Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO — A first of a kind vending machine was unveiled at Torrey Pines High School Wednesday.
The machine provides free feminine products.
A start-up business called Dotstash is behind the machine in an effort to destigmatize the topic of menstruation. The founder of Dotstash told CBS 8 she came up with the idea after finding it difficult to access menstrual products in public spaces.
She brought the idea to the San Dieguito Union High School District, who supported the mission. A team of students jumped on board, which led to the first one being placed at Torrey Pines High School.
Canyon Crest Academy within the San Dieguito District is in line to get one of the machines, with more on the way.
In October, Governor Newsom signed AB367 into law which will require all 6-12 schools, as well colleges and universities to provide free menstrual products on campuses.
WATCH RELATED: Torrey Pines High student disables his disability with humor (November 2020)