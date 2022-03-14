Torrey Pines High School student launches pen pal program for people living with ALS

“I will keep with this. I have no reason to stop. I just want to find a cure and do all I can to help,” said Cole Spector, TPHS junior.

SAN DIEGO — When was the last time you received a hand-crafted greeting card? Whenever it was, I bet it made you feel good.

For people living with ALS they may feel isolated but a simple card for a birthday, holiday or just hello can make a huge impact.

Carefully coloring, penning the perfect words, jotting down a joke, Torrey Pines High School ASB students are crafting cards for people with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“It's so important to me because my aunt and so many of my friends are affected by ALS and although it's not a well know disease, it affects many people's lives and their family,” said Cole Spector.

His aunt Marjie has lived with ALS for 13 years, in the medical world it's known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The average life expectancy is two to five years and there is no cure.

“I've watched her fight this disease for many years, struggling to walk, talk and eat and do things that you and I take for granted,” said Spector.

CBS 8 has been following Cole's unwavering support for his aunt and ALS Association's Greater San Diego Chapter since 2016 when his 5th grade class "slammed" ALS.

Now the 16-year-old’s ASB classmates at Torrey Pines High are writing letters as part of Cole's PALS4PALS initiative.

“She has truly taught me the value of never giving up and keeping a positive attitude,” said Spector.

It’s a pen pal program for PALS, standing for People with ALS.

“Letting them know that we are here for them, we are supporting them and we want them to feel the best they possibly can,” said Eva Lefferdink, TPHS Junior.

For Eva, these cards have a special meaning.

“My uncle was diagnosed with ALS about a year ago,” said Lefferdink.

Eva knows the toll it has taken on her uncle and their family and the isolation that can be felt.

“I was wondering if he would receive one because it would bring a big smile on his face and make his day,” said Lefferdink.

Yusef Nawaz hasn't written a card to someone in quite some time but appreciates the impact it can make on the ALS community.

“Thankful we've been given the opportunity to maybe cheer someone's day up that is not having such a great day,” said Nawaz.

From a colorful canvas to pretty penmanship, Payton Parker wants to make a personal connection.

“I really just want the people that I'm writing to know how much I truly do care for other people and I am with them,” said Parker.

ALS San Diego says Cole’s PALS4PALS has already made a positive impact on patients living with ALS. So that artsy assignment will continue.

“I will keep with this. I have no reason to stop. I just want to find a cure and do all I can to help,” said Spector.

Cole is trying to get more people to be a part of PALS4PALS. If anyone is interested in being a part of PALS4PALS, contact Cole at: cole@pals4pals.com

Talk about a blast from the past! I've been following Cole Spector's unwavering support for ALS since he was in the 5th... Posted by Abbie Alford on Monday, March 14, 2022



