Tortilla incident has parents fearing for students' safety ahead of a march against racism

A march is planned this weekend in the wake of the tortilla incident. Community members are fearing for safety ahead of the event

SAN DIEGO — Community members plan to take to the streets following last weekend's controversial high school basketball game between Coronado High and Orange Glen High. At the game, tortillas were thrown toward Orange Glen players which many are calling a racist act.

Parents and students are now worried for their safety ahead of this weekend's march.

"It has started a firestorm in our community and also Orange Glen,” said Coronado mother, Veleria Fabiszak.

Fabiszak mother’s son attended the division championship basketball game Saturday where the tortillas were thrown during a fight between Coronado High and Orange Glen High, a predominantly Latino high school.

"I don’t want to see violence coming into our community. I don’t,” said Fabiszak.

Coronado’s basketball head coach J.D. Laaperi was fired after what happened.

Now, a non-profit organization "We Stand United SD" is planning a march against racism at 5 p.m. at Coronado High School Saturday called “Racism Has No Place Here."

Fabiszak fears what may happen at the march.

"Our kids are getting death threats. We are going to have to get a hotel and get off the island. We have community members who are scared," said Fabiszak.

Community activist and former 2020 mayoral candidate Tasha Williamson is participating in the march.

"I'm marching because we need to show that we are no longer afraid," said Williamson.

"Some are saying they don’t want to play basketball anymore because of the violence thrown upon them. If they want to march, I will stand with them but we aren't going to condemn violence," said Fabiszak.

"Racism has damaged these children. These children are not sleeping. That action you did does not display a champion," said Williamson.

"We need to diffuse the fire," said Fabiszak.

The California Interscholastic Federation is expected to make a decision next week after Saturday's tortilla throwing incident at a basketball game. Some have been calling for Coronado High to be stripped of the championship title.

The Leon L. Williams San Diego County Human Relations Commission says they "stand in solidarity with the community against bias, bigotry, and racism, and will continue to monitor the next steps taken by the Coronado District and the CIF office in the best interest of our county youth."