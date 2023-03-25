Town hall held in Logan Heights for community members demanding rent protection

"We have to speak out. We have to share and let everybody know what we're going through because no one will listen," a community member exclaimed.

SAN DIEGO — Affordable housing is one of the hot-button issues facing this generation, so much so that two months ago, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria heartily welcomed a new project on Market Street.

More than 30 prefabricated modules were moved into the Stockton neighborhood in January, but the demand far exceeds the supply of cheaper rentals.

A town hall meeting was called for Saturday morning at the Logan Heights Library; Dozens of renters came, asking for help.

Celeste Johnson was among the first to stand up, "We have to speak out. We have to share and let everybody know what we're going through because no one will listen! We're the little people. They're the ones sittin' on the hill.”

The main target for the group is Blackstone, a multi-billion dollar investment management company based in New York.

One person yelled, "Shame on Blackstone!”

Viviana Orona is a mother of six. "We pay too much rent for them not to address issues dignified and respectfully. Not only in Chula Vista but all over San Diego County!"

Many others in attendance began sharing personal stories of housing crisis hardship.

Michael Avant is a union leader with AFSCME local 3299. "We're paying over 50 percent of our income for housing. We have members who are homeless and can't afford their rent and to feed their families."

Several elected officials voiced their support, including Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, "And we're working for more protection for tenants in Imperial Beach, but it's gonna take all of us. I need your help!"

San Diego city council president Sean Elo Rivera said he's been involved in the same battle, "We're gonna keep that fight going until we win!"

CBS 8 reached out to Blackstone about the tenant complaints and concerns.

A company vice president sent a written response:

"The report and statements are riddled with inaccuracies and mischaracterizations. We believe we have the most favorable resident policies among any large landlord in the U.S., including not making a single non-payment eviction for over two years during COVID. We operate in accordance with California's rent stabilization laws and are investing $100 million to make these communities better places to live."

Patricia Mendoza became emotional as she told of fighting an eviction order.

"We need to come together and unite and fight this monster!"