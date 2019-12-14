SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Christmas will come early for 22,000 children across San Diego as the Rock Church on Saturday will give out toys to children in need during its 23rd annual Toys for Joys Day.

Besides toys, family members can receive a haircut, clothes, groceries, a meal, and a holiday party – all to make them feel accepting.

On Friday night, hundreds of volunteers helped set up Santa’s workshop.

“It is just a day of joy and giving back to the community,” said Margaret Diggs with the Rock Church.

The Lincoln High School gym was transformed into the Rock’s Church’s Toys for Joy event.

“Our parents are made to feel VIP when they walk through that gate. No matter who they are, no matter their circumstances. Just a little bit of hope is everything to them,” said Geniese Ligon.

Ligon used to teach at Porter Elementary where many of her students would line up early with their family.

One of her former students is now 17-years-old and volunteers.

“As a kid, I did not realize, but now I am volunteering and what they are going through,” said Reynaldo Francisco.

Reynaldo said that as a kid, his parents could not afford to buy toys he wanted. At Toys for Joy, he is in awe of the many toys.

The anicitpation has been growing all day Friday, and families like 10-year-old Eric Dabalos lined up as early as possible to be able to get first choice on a toy.

“Legos, like always. I like Batman Legos,” said Eric.

His older sister, Jennifer, once got a toy, but now sets up camp with Eric.

“It is a thrill to be here and be with my brother, and just like camping out and knowing that the community helps us get gifts,” said Jennifer Dabalos.

Toys for Joy events are open to the public. Four are taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at: Lincoln High School, Cajon Valley Middle School, Guajome Park Academy, and Castle Park High School.