SAN DIEGO — If you see smoke Friday morning near MCAS Miramar, don’t worry. The Marines are participating in a training event on the south side of the airfield of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to USMC officials.

Though smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during the operations, no public visibility restrictions are expected, base officials advised.

MCAS Miramar says realistic training is the best way to keep their skills sharp.