Trans activists in San Diego say latest state-funded, travel ban helps their fight for equal rights

SAN DIEGO — California lawmakers have announced a state-funded, travel ban against five more states that have recently passed bills they say discriminate against trans youth. Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement this week, bringing the total number of banned states to 17.

Ryland Whittington said he’s just a typical 13-year old and being trans is just a small part of who he is. He said he and other trans kids are simply asking to be treated fairly.

“I know that I am lucky to live in California. I’m lucky to have leaders like Assemblymember Low, Attorney General Bonta and Senator Weiner who are willing to stand up for me,” Whittington said.

Whittington, a trans teen from San Diego, joined state leaders this week as they announced a ban on state-funded, travel ban against five states: Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia. Those states recently passed bills that State Attorney General Bonta believes discriminates against the trans community.

“It’s been 52 years to the day since the Stonewall riots began but it’s abundantly clear that that same fight remains all too alive and well in this country,” Bonta said on Monday.

Kathie Moehlig is the Executive Director of Trans Family Support Services in San Diego and said she’s known Ryland’s family for years. She too is the mother of a son who transitioned 10 years ago and said this move from California will get other states’ attention.

“The message that California can send in pulling this travel ban, pulling the state-funded travel to these states, is money talking saying, 'we aren’t willing to do business with you when you're being hateful and discriminatory against a population,'” said Moehlig.

Bills recently passed in Arkansas, Florida, Montana and West Virginia will not allow transgender women and girls to participate in school sports consistent with their gender identity. North Dakota’s bill says publicly-funded, student groups can keep LGBTQ students out of their groups and still receive state funding.

“To all the leaders who are attacking kids like me around the country: we just want the same rights as everyone else,” Whittington said.

This latest travel ban from California came during Pride Month which is celebrated nationally in the month of June. Here in San Diego, many Pride events will be celebrated in July, which starts Thursday.