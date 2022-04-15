Trash dumping piles up in San Diego neighborhoods

If you see piles of trash stacking up in your neighborhood, you can let the city know by using the Get It Done app.

SAN DIEGO — Trash dumping is causing trash to pile up in San Diego neighborhoods. Proving one person's trash can become another person's problem.

In Rancho Peñasquitos, a heap of brick pavers, concrete, and trash was dumped just above people's backyards. Across from beautiful Hilltop Park, you can see where a vehicle drove to an open spot right off the road.

Mile Meltzer moved to San Diego from New York. Meltzer said he wasn't happy when he saw this when he was out for his walk today.

"I thought it was kind of disgusting to think it's ok to do something in a neighborhood like this. We're looking at the ocean right here. Great school, beautiful park and then trash," said Meltzer.

What you can do

For help, you can post problems like this on the City's Get It Done app.

The app says it takes nearly 27 days on average to clean up illegal dumping. So CBS 8 called city Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. Wilpert and her staff are looking into the issue. Neighbors worry what something like this does to their area.

"I think that it will encourage people to come hang out here late at night and do what they're not supposed to be doing," said Meltzer.

CBS 8 also went to SDPD to find out what you can do if you see this happening in your neighborhood.

If you see someone dumping out anything on the side of the road, call 9-1-1. According to SDPD, illegal dumping is a misdemeanor with potential for fines.

This weekend you can take everything from pavers, asphalt, mattresses to free dumping events around San Diego.

To find a dumping event near you, click here.

Statewide Dump Day is THIS Saturday. Caltrans is using #EarthDay weekend to let residents drop off household items for FREE. San Diego County residents can drop off their items at our Kearny Mesa Yard at 7179 Opportunity Rd from 8am-12pm. See flyer for details. #CleanCA pic.twitter.com/fDdpyECwx6 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 18, 2022