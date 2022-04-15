Trash dumping piles up in San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO — Trash dumping is causing trash to pile up in San Diego neighborhoods. Proving one person's trash can become another person's problem.
In Rancho Peñasquitos, a heap of brick pavers, concrete, and trash was dumped just above people's backyards. Across from beautiful Hilltop Park, you can see where a vehicle drove to an open spot right off the road.
Mile Meltzer moved to San Diego from New York. Meltzer said he wasn't happy when he saw this when he was out for his walk today.
"I thought it was kind of disgusting to think it's ok to do something in a neighborhood like this. We're looking at the ocean right here. Great school, beautiful park and then trash," said Meltzer.
What you can do
For help, you can post problems like this on the City's Get It Done app.
The app says it takes nearly 27 days on average to clean up illegal dumping. So CBS 8 called city Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. Wilpert and her staff are looking into the issue. Neighbors worry what something like this does to their area.
"I think that it will encourage people to come hang out here late at night and do what they're not supposed to be doing," said Meltzer.
CBS 8 also went to SDPD to find out what you can do if you see this happening in your neighborhood.
If you see someone dumping out anything on the side of the road, call 9-1-1. According to SDPD, illegal dumping is a misdemeanor with potential for fines.
This weekend you can take everything from pavers, asphalt, mattresses to free dumping events around San Diego.
To find a dumping event near you, click here.
