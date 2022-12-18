Travelers gearing up for holiday travel ahead of the rush

While San Diego International Airport is nothing compared to other busy international airports, travelers are still planning just in case.

SAN DIEGO — The holiday travel rush is starting, and people are bracing themselves for some of the year's busiest travel days.

According to TripAdvisor, San Diego is projected to be a top 10 destination in the nation to travel to during this season.

However, the transportation security administration says the travel rush hasn’t started here yet.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are expected to be the busiest flight days.

Adding that the day after Christmas, people should be prepared to witness pre-pandemic travel numbers.

“The overall travel for this year-end holiday period is expected to be 4% higher than last year and down only 1% than what we saw in 2019,” said Doug Shupe with AAA.

AAA said that those hitting the highways should expect 8.1 million people on the road.

”We want this holiday season to be remembered for the delicious holiday meals and the gifts that are exchanged, not for the tragedy that can so easily be prevented,” said Shupe.

To save yourself a headache, officials advise those flying out for the holidays to come as early as three hours before their flight – even if you're flying domestically.

For those taking a road trip, obey the speed limit and do not drive intoxicated.