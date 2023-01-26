Trees fall onto Scripps Ranch homes; woman trapped inside mangled structure

A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch structures and cars.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found about two trees, about 100 feet in length, that appeared to have crushed two townhomes and several cars and blocked access to the townhome community.

Video from OnScene.TV showed enormous trees that spanned across the entire parking lot in front of the homes, uprooted from presumably wet soil after a drenching storm flooded many areas of San Diego several days before this incident.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman trapped inside a structure by pulling her out of a window of the home, according to Batallion Chief Slatinsky.

A high-wind warning was in place for most of San Diego County Thursday.

Gusty winds toppled trees in Balboa Park, injuring a woman, and caused city officials to close access to notable parks due to falling trees.

⚠️ Balboa Park is closed to public access today due to high winds and downed trees. Additional park closures include Presidio Park, Balboa Park Golf Course, Morley Field and Chollas Lake. pic.twitter.com/uLcsMiFJT1 — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 26, 2023

The warning and advisory were scheduled to remain active until 10 p.m. Thursday, January 26.