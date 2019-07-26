SAN DIEGO — Trial began Thursday for a North County woman accused of causing a wrong-way crash while drunk that killed a mother a week before Christmas in 2016.

Alexandria Bayne is facing several felony charges including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The case had been delayed for years since because Bayne’s first attorney died.

The crash, in 4S Ranch, killed a young nurse and mother one week before Christmas of 2016.

During opening statements, the prosecution painted a full day of drinking for Bayne – starting with a family brunch with champagne Bayne’s daughter allegedly witnessed.

“[It was] a day of drinking. A day of driving with deadly consequences. This was the defendant’s third DUI. According to Alyssa, [the daughter], her mother drinks a lot,” said Cally Bright, Deputy District Attorney.

Bayne’s attorney said she was simply distracted during the deadly crash.

According to the prosecution, Bayne met with her boyfriend to drink Bud Lights, then later, two other friends for more drinks and still drove around in her minivan with her four children aged three to 14 years old.

“In the defendant’s own admission, she said 'I think a lot,'” said Bright.

By 10:30 p.m. that night, Bayne drove alone and planned to meet up again with her boyfriend.

“He actually insisted that she not drive because she was impaired,” Bright told the court.

Bayne is accused of driving the wrong way on Camino Del Norte before crashing head on into 38-year-old Sarita Shakya, who was heading home from work at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Sarita’s car burst into flames. She was pulled from the wreckage but later died.

Peter Chen, Sarita’s husband, took the stand and described the painful day his wife was killed.

“I tried calling several times and no answer. [I] just kept waiting and calling – no response. The worst day of my life,” he said.

In court, Bayne wiped away tears as she was accused of drinking more than four times the legal limit. Her attorney argued that the drinking pattern cannot equal the blood alcohol level.

Bayne’s attorney said a distraction does not equal murder and therefore she is simply not guilty of the murder.

If convicted on all counts, Bayne faces 15 years to life in prison.