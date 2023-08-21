Tropical Storm Hilary leads to hundreds of flight cancellations

SAN DIEGO — Air travel is back on track after being sidelined by Tropical Storm Hilary.



Hilary led to hundreds of flights in and out of San Diego being delayed or canceled.



According to FlightAware's flight tracking website, there were 90 delays in and out of San Diego on Sunday and 254 cancellations. Compare that to Monday, with another 90 holds and 75 cancellations, the majority on Southwest Airlines.



"Well, they rebooked us to leave tomorrow night instead, which we can't do for business reasons, etc.," said Sherry Dennstedt.



CBS 8 caught up with Dennstedt and her friends as they were trying to fly to Denver.



Instead of waiting hours on the phone to see their other options, they decided to buy new tickets online.



“Nowhere could you get through because they were slammed? I can’t blame them. They had to cancel everything. We had to purchase tickets to get this flight out this afternoon.”



Not everyone has been as fortunate.



Rory Youngs and her boyfriend had their Frontier Airlines flight to Chicago canceled. Unable to find alternatives, they're now scheduled to fly back Tuesday night.



"The whole thing is just a little bit frustrating," said Youngs.



With each day that passes, flights are getting back on track.



A Southwest spokesperson told CBS 8 they plan to resume normal operations by tomorrow.



If your flight was canceled, airlines will typically rebook travelers on the next available flight for no fee, and according to Department of Transportation rules, travelers who choose not to rebook are entitled to a full refund, even for flights that would otherwise be considered nonrefundable.

