WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S. threats to impose tariffs on Mexico (all times EST):

8:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S. and Mexico "reached a signed agreement" Friday night.

The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."

___

6 p.m.

After a week of threats, President Donald Trump declared Friday that "there is a good chance" the U.S. will strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he's scheduled to take effect Monday to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Trump tweeted his more optimistic view from Air Force One as he flew home from Europe, but added, "If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!"

The tweet marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday."

Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.

_________________________________________________________

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico's president said he will hold a "unity" rally on the border in Tijuana two days before the U.S. is set to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that a demonstration will be held Saturday to defend Mexico's "dignity" amid a looming threat from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican products unless the country prevents Central American migrants from traveling through its territory.

López Obrador expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached as talks continued Thursday, but did not offer any specifics beyond rejecting the use of force against migrants.

"I am calling together the people of Mexico ... for a rally to defend the dignity of Mexico, and in favor of friendship with the people of the United States," said the president, who has held a multitude of demonstrations while in public office over the last 20 years.

López Obrador has said over and over again that his goal is to avoid any confrontation with Trump, and he stressed Thursday that "U.S. authorities have behaved very well, because they have not cut off the dialogue."

In the meantime, companies are rushing to ship as many goods as possible out of Mexico to get ahead of the tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump, hurriedly sending cars, appliances and construction materials across the border to beat Monday's deadline.

Mexican-made tiles are piled up on the pavement next to a warehouse in New Mexico. A furniture factory and a jalapeno exporter are fretting about a huge financial hit next week. And hundreds of semi-trailers carrying medical devices, televisions and Toyota pickups idled in line Friday at the truck crossing in Tijuana.

Even before the tariff threat, Tijuana shipped $80 million worth of goods across the border every day. Now companies are spending millions to hire freight carriers and secure warehouse space in the U.S. in a massive shift of inventory happening over a matter of days along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200 kilometer) border.

Trump says he will impose 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico starting Monday unless the country does more to stop the flow of Central American immigrants into the U.S.