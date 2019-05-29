SAN DIEGO — Air travel can be a bit stressful and that might be a reason why so many people leave their loose change behind at security. TSA says passengers left behind $960,105.49 in 2018. The majority was left behind in plastic bins that go through the x-ray machine.

Travelers and San Diego International Airport told News 8 they were surprised at the amount that was left behind.

JFK airport in New York saw the most money left behind more than $72,000 with LAX coming in number two with just under $72,000 left behind. TSA reported that San Diegans didn’t leave as much behind, the airport collected $5,500 of change that was left.

Traveler Linda Larson said that she gets it.

“You are not thinking about picking up your change. You are just thinking about getting to the gate, especially people with kids," she said.

When the money is left behind, TSA uses the funds to provide civil aviation security. In previous years, funds have been used to pay for checkpoint maintenance, translation of checkpoint signage into different foreign languages, PreCheck (creation of ineligibles list for delivery to Secure Flight, vetting, and expansion costs), and Adjudication Center system enhancements.

If you don’t want to leave your change behind it is recommended that you put it in a plastic bag so you can grab it and get on your way quicker.