TSA will hire thousands of security officers to meet summer travel needs

SAN DIEGO — The Transportation Security Administration says it’s beefing up its security staff before the summer travel season gets underway. TSA announced Friday it’ll hire over 6,000 workers in the next few months. In the meantime, San Diego International Airport has already rolled out a COVID-19 testing center onsite to help accommodate air travelers.

Summer is just around the corner and airports around the nation are preparing for an onslaught of travelers anxious to get out, even as the pandemic continues.

“Anybody that’s considering traveling during this time, there are a lot of new mandates and regulations, so we really suggest a few different things,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, San Diego International Airport Spokesperson.

San Diego International Airport has been offering COVID-19 testing since late December but with large summer travel crowds expected, knowing how the process works will be vital.

“First off, you can visit san.org/gosafely which has a list of really great information, as far as frequently asked questions and resources as far as anything COVID-related,” LoPiccolo said.

LoPiccolo also suggest checking the CDC as well as city and county regulations when you’re traveling. San Diego International Airport offers the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test administered by Carbon Health. COVID-19 testing must be done within 72 hours of your flight. The test cost $170 and results will be returned by 2pm the next day.

“Having it at the airport, just provides people with another opportunity to be able to get that in a tight turnaround, in the time that most of the requirements are needed,” LoPiccolo said.

The Transportation Security Administration is also getting ready for summer travelers. It announced on Friday that it’ll hire over 6,000 additional security officers around the country by summer. TSA says it will hold virtual job fairs and is looking for part-time and full-time employees.

TSA says they need more staff because people getting vaccinated will boost summer travel as well.