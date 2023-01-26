Active tuberculosis case reported at National City Boys and Girls Club

Students and staff at Boys & Girls Club's National City location and some Boys & Girls Club summer campsites may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at Boys & Girls Club's National City location and some Boys & Girls Club summer campsites may have been exposed to tuberculosis, San Diego County public health officials announced Thursday.

The county's Health and Human Services Agency's Public Health Services department and club officials have worked to identify and notify those with a high exposure risk.

No-cost testing will be provided to individuals at increased risk for infection.

The period of possible exposure was from May 28, 2022, to Nov. 8, 2022.

"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick immediately.

Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood and skin tests effectively determine whether someone has been infected."

TB is transmitted from person to person through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious person. Most people who are exposed to TB do not become infected.

People who are infected, and people at high risk of becoming ill quickly after an infection, such as those with an immunocompromising condition, should discuss treatments with a medical provider, as antibiotics can prevent people with TB infection from becoming sick.

For more information on the potential exposure, contact Learn4Life San Diego Workforce Innovation High School at 619-363-4043 or the county TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.