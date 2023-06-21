Two burned after explosion at home in Serra Mesa

A home at the 2900 block of Greyling Drive exploded Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken to the hospital after an explosion happened inside a home at the 2900 block of Greyling Drive.

The victims were transported to a local area hospital for burns.

Residents told CBS 8 that they heard a boom from inside the house. The fire initially partially blocked the front entrance.

The explosion happened in Serra Mesa around 4:30 on Wednesday morning. Firefighters put out the blaze that followed the explosion.

Five people lived inside the home, according to one of the residents. The three other residents, including the homeowner, were not injured.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.