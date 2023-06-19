Two children hit and killed on SR-78 trying to retrieve luggage

Their mother, 33-year-old Sandra Ortiz, was booked on DUI, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter, and Child Endangerment charges.

VISTA, Calif. — Two children died Sunday evening after running into oncoming traffic on SR-78 trying to retrieve a suitcase that had fallen off the GMC Yukon they were riding in, according to the Vista Fire Department.

"Our understanding was that the mom was driving with kids, and a piece of luggage got displaced from the vehicle and landed in the freeway," said Bret Davidson, Vista Fire Operations Chief.

"She pulled over to the side of the road, and two of the children exited the vehicle and went into the freeway and were hit at freeway speeds as they tried to retrieve the luggage."

The incident happened at 6:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-78, east of Mar Vista Drive.

A 41-year-old woman, behind the wheel of a white Nissan Sentra hit the children. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

CHP officers arrested the mother of the children, who was driving the GMC Yukon. 33-year-old Sandra Ortiz was booked on charges of DUI, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated and Child Endangerment. She is being held on a $500,000 bond. She's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Alma Guerra, a relative of the children, spoke to CBS 8 by phone Monday afternoon.

"From what the family understands, they were on their way to the park to celebrate Father's Day," said Guerra. "The luggage fell off the car and the children got out to get [it]," she said.

She identified the kids as 10-year-old Alan Aguilar and his 16-year-old sister Amy Aguilar.

Guerra told CBS 8 the family is focused on Ortiz's other four children, who were also in the SUV at the time of the incident.



"There's four little ones asking for their siblings, asking for their mother. A father who has lost two of his children on Father's Day, and a grandmother who has dedicated her life to her grandchildren, who is absolutely devastated," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The family released the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved children, Amy and Alan. Today, we would like to honor the memory of Amy and Alan.

Amy, a sweet and kind soul, had an unwavering passion for baking and dreamed of becoming a chef.

Her love extended beyond her immediate family as she selflessly prepared meals for her siblings. Amy's warmth, generosity, and the love she shared touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Alan, with his aspiring dreams of becoming an architect, possessed a unique talent for embroidery work. His dedication and love for his hobby were evident as he envisioned a future where he could retire and provide a home for his beloved Grandma. Alan's selflessness and desire to care for his family were truly admirable, a testament to his kind and compassionate nature.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and condolences we have received from the community. Your words, gestures, and presence have provided us with comfort during this unimaginably difficult time. Please know that your kindness has touched our hearts and provided solace in our darkest hours. During this period of grief and mourning, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through the pain of losing Amy and Alan. We appreciate your understanding and respect for our need to grieve and heal as a family. Your continued support and prayers are deeply valued as we try to find strength and honor the memories of our beloved children.