Two children injured in Serra Mesa garage fire

SAN DIEGO — Two children were treated for burns after they were rescued from a residential garage fire in the Serra Mesa neighborhood, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said Monday.

The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday at 3309 Murray Ridge Road. Crews rescued the children from the garage, which was "completely destroyed," SDFD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The children, believed to be 2 and 4, were taken to UC San Diego Burn Center for treatment. Further details on their injuries were unavailable.

Due to the nature of the incident and the fact that two children were injured the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) and a detective from the San Diego Police Department child abuse unit responded to the scene and the hospital last night according to Rick Pechin with MAST.

Officials do not have any indication that there was any type of criminal activity related to this fire.

An initial investigation ruled that the fire was an accident, Ysea said.

Ysea said it was unclear if any adults were also in or near the garage, which sustained $60,000 in structural damages, along with $30,000 in damages to its contents.