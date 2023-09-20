x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two killed in head-on collision on SR 76

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash in Pala.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision Wednesday on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash between a red Nissan Xterra SUV and small white SUV happened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, a CHP online log reported.

A pit bull was injured in the collision and was taken by an Animal Resource Officer from Escondido, the CHP said.

Traffic on eastbound and westbound SR-76 was diverted onto Pala Mission Road until 4:39 a.m.

The CHP was investigating the crash. No further details were immediately available.

More Videos

In Other News

Tips for Adult Learners Week from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Before You Leave, Check This Out