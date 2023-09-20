Two killed in head-on collision on SR 76

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision Wednesday on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The head-on crash between a red Nissan Xterra SUV and small white SUV happened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, a CHP online log reported.
A pit bull was injured in the collision and was taken by an Animal Resource Officer from Escondido, the CHP said.
Traffic on eastbound and westbound SR-76 was diverted onto Pala Mission Road until 4:39 a.m.
The CHP was investigating the crash. No further details were immediately available.