Two months since Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete, went missing

CVPD have no new leads and Maya Millete's family is still searching for answers.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sunday, March 7 marks two months since Maya Millete was declared missing from her Chula Vista home. Family and friends gathered at a local park to commemorate the day and bring more awareness to the fact that she hasn’t been found.

The family of Maya Millete held a candlelight vigil at the Chula Vista Community Park. They’ve been looking for her since early January of this year and they say they aren’t giving up hope until she’s home. Maya Millete, 39, wife and mother of three, vanished on or around January 7th from her home in Chula Vista.

“Days went by, weeks went by, and now months we’re on two months. We still haven’t found her. So today is really, really hard,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millete's sister.

Millete’s family and friends held a walk and vigil to honor her on Sunday and to keep the focus on bringing her home. The family and other volunteers have searched local canyons and hiking trails but have so far found no clues about Millete’s disappearance.

"No one deserves this. No one deserves for a family member to go missing like this. We need justice for Maya. The answers are out there we just have to find them,” said Robert Drouaillet, Millete's Brother-in-law.

Millete’s sister says Chula Vista Police have been in contact with the FBI about the case but there were no new leads. Investigators say that Millete’s husband Larry, has gotten a lawyer and stopped speaking with police last month. A private investigator, who was not hired by the family, has also gotten involved with the case.

“We just hope that whoever has the answers comes forward and they see the community. We all need answers for Maya,” Robert said.