2 mothers, children raise over $18K after car tow leaves them homeless

SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700.

It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags.

They were living in their cars temporarily; which left them with nowhere to else to go but old in the cold on the night before little Mason’s 12th birthday.

"Those people that sent in money that don’t even know us made me see the light again," said June, Mason's mother.

They are using the money raised towards vehicle and storage fees. June says Mason is currently home-schooled. Lisa says she is working on getting her son, Ayo, back in school. For right now, they are ecstatic to finally have their cars back.

"I got my license plate yesterday! I kissed my license plate. I don’t have to stress anymore," cheers Lisa.

"I got Mason his birthday present finally," smiles June.

Both families are living in transitional housing now.

"We have a living room and a bathroom!" cheers Ayo, Lisa's son.

"With hot water!" adds Lisa.

"It's a 10 out of 10! I'm happy," said Ayo.

"I would give it a 10 too actually," said Mason, June's son. "I'm happy."

However, it was difficult for them to be at Mariner's Point Park; a troubling reminder of where they once slept.

"It's really hard. It's hard," said June.

It's also a time to reunite.

"Your story encouraged me, so I need to thank you!" said Carol Meeks who runs the YouTube account “Glorious Life on Wheels." She posted the first video to share their stories which garnered thousands of views.

"I am just overjoyed. My daughter and I were literally jumping up and down, clapping, so happy they got some help!" said Meeks.

Even though, they still live with some fears, they say they plan to pay it forward and now have hopes for the future.

"I have fear that tomorrow will be totally different and we will be back in the same situation. However, we still want to help others and used a lot of the money to help other families," said June.

"I just care that my son is happy. We plan to use the money for other people in need, not just ourselves," said Lisa as she gives a group hug with June, Ayo and Mason.