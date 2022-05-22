Two pedestrians killed by Amtrak trains in separate incidents

Two pedestrians were fatally struck Sunday by Amtrak trains. One in Sorrento Valley, the other in Encinitas.

SAN DIEGO — Two pedestrians were fatally struck Sunday by Amtrak trains in separate incidents -- one in Sorrento Valley, the other in Encinitas.

The first collision happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at the Sorrento Valley train station, 11170 Sorrento Valley Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The second crash occurred near the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing in Encinitas at 10:52 a..m. Sunday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to investigate the second collision, said sheriff's Deputy S. Steinmeyer of the TEU.

Deputies were investigating both incidents, and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.