Two people from Vista die in plane crash in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — A man and a woman from Vista were on board a small plane that crashed in a wooded area near the Williams Airport, which is located west of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member of one of the occupants indicated that the missing parties had not reported for work as scheduled on Sunday. And, deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Williams Sub-Station received a report of an overdue aircraft from Vista.

The occupants have been identified as Timothy Michael Gill, 37, and Joylani Roseann Kamalu, 38, of Vista and both were confirmed deceased in the downed aircraft.

The plane took off from the Sedona Airport on Sunday morning and its reported destination was the Grand Canyon Airport for a scheduled appointment in the Tusayan area around 9 a.m., according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies began searching for the aircraft and at 1:40 a.m. early Monday morning, the downed plane was found in a wooded area near the airport in Williams.