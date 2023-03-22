2 registered sex offenders accused of attacking a teenage girl in El Cajon to be arraigned

Both men were recently released from prison. They're accused of videotaping the sexual assault.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two registered sex offenders accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in an El Cajon motel are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

34-year-old Lawrence Cantrell and 70-year-old Michael Inman face a very long list of charges, including a Human Trafficking charge.

According to El Cajon Police, Friday they obtained a video of the two men sexually assaulting the teenage girl at the Motel 6 on Montrose Court.

Authorities said Cantrell had gotten a hotel voucher through a program meant to help people recently released from prison. He's accused of bringing the teen to his room where police said she was attacked by both men.

Investigators said Inman told them they also had sex with other juveniles in that same room. Police are working on identifying the other victims .

Today's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CBS 8 will have a crew at the hearing.