Two women killed in car crash in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Two women were killed Sunday morning during a two- vehicle crash in the Bay Terraces community of San Diego, where a motorist in a pickup truck fled the scene on foot, authorities said.
A 2000 Honda Civic, going westbound on Paradise Valley Road, made a left turn, southbound, onto Munda Road about 2:25 a.m. directly in front of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was going eastbound on Paradise Valley, the San Diego Police Department reported.
The Honda's front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the car's rear seat passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries. The Honda's motorist, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver's side rear passenger, a 25-year-old man, had a complaint of pain.
The driver of the pickup truck fled on foot and is still at large.
San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.