UC San Diego breaks ground on new student housing, student union

SAN DIEGO — New construction is underway at UC San Diego. Crews just broke ground on a new project that will bring much needed student housing as well as a student union building to the campus.

Together the projects cost nearly $1 billion dollars.

The Triton Center will be a new student union in the heart of the school's campus. The university says it will help expand health and mental health resources and include an alumni center.

The new student housing project is called Ridge Walk North Living and Learning Neighborhood. It's expected to provide 2,400 beds. The university's goal is to add around 5,700 beds by 2026.

Lack of on-campus housing has been an issue at UCSD. CBS 8 spoke with students who have faced this challenge.

"I had to live off campus which was incredibly expensive. Like $1,000 for a shared room and not even covering utilities. Being an international student it's pretty hard to pay that amount," said Mahika Goshi.