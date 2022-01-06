UC San Diego extends remote instruction

The news of the extension was posted in a tweet that also noted in-person instruction is set to begin Monday, January 31.

SAN DIEGO — The video featured in this story was published December 21, 2021 when UC San Diego announced transitioning to remote only learning for the first 2 weeks of January.

UC San Diego announced Thursday that due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the school has extended the mandatory remote instruction period until the end of January. That information was posted in a tweet that also noted in-person instruction is set to begin Monday, January 31.

On December 21, 2021, UC San Diego announced that due to the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases related to the new omicron variant coinciding with the planned start of the winter quarter, the school would transition to remote only learning for the first 2 weeks of January - now extending that time period.

In response to the considerable spike in new COVID-19 cases, we are extending the mandatory remote instruction period until the end of January. In-person instruction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 31. Read the full notice: https://t.co/vkT5seXlBV pic.twitter.com/gk4ppik5nC — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) January 7, 2022

San Diego State University will also begin their spring 2022 semester remote, amid post-holiday COVID-19 spike.

San Diego State President, Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the SDSU community Wednesday announcing that "as a proactive measure in response to this public health modeling, during the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual with some minor exceptions. Our normal in-person course schedule will resume as planned on Monday, Feb. 7."

Cal State San Marcos also announced that it will go to online-only learning for the first two weeks following the winter break. It plans to return to the published class schedule on Feb. 7.

A message from the school said the online-only plan would apply to classes at CSUSM and CSUSM at Temecula with limited exceptions.

"While public health officials expect the surge to be relatively brief, the peak for California will likely happen in mid-January. In an effort to help protect the health of our communities, the first two weeks of classes will be online only," a tweet from the school read.