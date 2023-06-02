UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking

At least 20 students have claimed professors have retaliated against them.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike.

Students said they're being punished for striking and claim decisions made by their professors could affect their careers for years to come.

"I started striking with everybody else and two days into the strike I got a phone call from my advisor that there might be consequences," said Daniel Primosch, a grad student researcher.

UC San Diego grad students said they're seeing those consequences now. Primosch and at least 20 other UCSD students said they received unsatisfactory grades for their research or TA classes.

The unsatisfactory or U grade can have lasting impacts.

"We can fall out of proper academic standing which threatens our ability to continue working at UC San Diego and to receive our PhD along with that it means we will have to ta for more quarters," said Hannah Castro, a grad student teacher assistant.

Castro is a chemistry TA who was involved in the strikes.

"We see this as a very clear cut case of unfair retaliation because we clearly only got these U grades because we were on strike," she said.

Retaliating against grad student for striking is illegal in California. Students have filed grievances with the school to get the U grades changed.

"Going through these actions, knowing we have more planned I think it shows we have each other's backs," said Aidee Mariscal, a grad student teacher assistant.

CBS 8 reached out to UCSD Monday, they responded with a short statement that did not address the grades and accusations of retaliation. The school said the university is following appropriate procedures to respond to the grievances.



