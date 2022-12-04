Ukrainian family sees outpouring support from San Diegans

A San Diego woman posted to social media asking for donations to help the family and was blown away by the community's response.

SAN DIEGO — A Ukrainian family who made it to San Diego over the weekend has found an outpouring of support from the community.

"We are blessed because all of our relatives and friends are still in Ukraine,” the father said. “They have weapons and in dangerous situations but we are lucky we are here."

As the war unfolds, the father asked to be anonymous.

He and his wife and four children, ranging from seven to just one-years-old, had been visiting Spain when Ukraine was invaded by Russia. They decided going home wasn't an option. Eventually they traveled to Mexico and finally crossed the border into the U.S. on Saturday.

"Americans are now helping us on both sides of the border,” he said. “In the US and Tijuana they had big shelters there and the Cavalry Church really helped us."

They've continued to see kindness from San Diegans. Family friend Gabby Gilmour posted to social media asking for donations to help the family and she was blown away by the community's response.

"It just started out slowly one day and then all of a sudden this domino effect of how can I help, how can I help, tell me what do they need,” she said.

People have dropped off gift cards, toys, car seats and so much more. The family is very appreciative and pleasantly surprised to see so many symbols of support around town.

"It seems every second house in San Diego has the Ukrainian flag and we feel we are not alone,” the father said. “Americans really support us which is really important."

The family highlighted the importance for Americans to keep showing support and to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians as the crisis continues.