Ukrainian refugees patiently wait to enter US at the San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — Ukrainians who have crossed the border have gathered at the west pedestrian building at the San Ysidro Transit Center and some have waited hours and even days to get through to freedom.

"We didn’t have a choice to stay in our hometown," said Yana Krunliak.

Krunliak says she is feeling very fortunate to be on US soil. Three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Krunliak fled to Romania with her family.

"Some days we hear planes near our house, it was really scary,” said Krunliak.

She arrived in Tijuana on Tuesday and crossed the border on Wednesday and soon she will head to Sacramento to stay with her dad.

"I'm with my mom, my sister-in-law, my aunt, and my small sister," said Krunliak.

Her sister-in-law, Anne Krugluak is 7 months pregnant.

"Even in the hospitals you give birth while it’s bombing and they do it underground,”said Krugluak. “It’s not a good condition to give birth,”

Her husband had to stay behind in Ukraine, but she says she’s grateful she will soon deliver her baby in the US.

Krugluak says she had no problems traveling while pregnant because she knows Ukrainians back home are going through much worse.

"To my country and in my life, you’re never prepared for this,” said Krugluak. “All I can do is pray to God for this situation to stop,"

Phil Metzger, lead pastor at Calvary San Diego, spent Wednesday night helping Ukrainians.

His church is providing beds, mobile showers, and amenities for Ukrainian refugees.

"This was an unprecedent situation, I think that’s why we should care,” said Pastor Metzger. “They’re being attacked by an aggressor, Russia,"

Pastor Metzger believes there are thousands of Ukrainians still waiting to get through, but for those able to see their families and loved ones, like Yana and Anne, it’s really a dream come true.