Ukrainians in San Diego help send donations to refugees

Many Ukrainians who live in San Diego County say they need to do something, instead of just watching it all unfold.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We have seen a worldwide push for peace since Russia first invaded Ukraine last week. Many Ukrainians who live in San Diego County say they need to do something, instead of just watching it all unfold.

While there are many options, one woman has taken what she knows best, her work, to help Ukraine.

"I'm trying to help women and children who don't have anything, my goal is to get donations to get formula…all kinds," said Maya Bethke, owner of Kiwi Spa in Pacific Beach, "Diapers, some heated blankets and our main goal is First Aid kits."

Bethke is from Ukraine and majority of her family still lives in Ukraine.

"It's my country, it doesn't matter where I live, I have Ukrainian blood and I feel terrible honestly," said Bethke.

Bethke says the suffering she's seeing overseas and knowing her loved ones are there is why she's working to spread the word on a donation effort.

"Any service with any esthetician, we will take 20% and we will donate it to Ukrainian people," said Bethke.

But she's not alone, Bethke is working with Viktoriia Simakova, a fellow Ukrainian who started the "Help Ukraine Now" organization.

This group, along with the house of Ukraine in Balboa Park, are collecting donations and will send them to Poland, which will then reach Ukrainians.

"I knew I had to do something, my family is in Ukraine, my husband, my parents they are next to...which is very close to Kyiv,” said Simakova.

That feeling of a helplessness that has motivated Ukrainians across San Diego and the country to help Ukrainians overseas.

Visit Facebook page of "Help Ukraine Now_San Diego" to help those in need.