Underserved kids decorate boat for San Diego Bay's Parade of Lights

Several kids from underserved San Diego communities spent Sunday decorating an 85-foot sportfishing boat for the annual Parade of Lights.

SAN DIEGO — Kids from Barrio Logan and local tribes came out to celebrate the 50th anniversary San Diego Bay's Parade of Lights on Sunday but in a very special way.

An 85-foot sportfishing boat called the Dolphin hosted about 30 kids who decorated the boat at Fisherman's Landing. Organizers said for some underprivileged children this is the only opportunity they get to experience the water.

“I was excited," said Jesus about decorating the boat. "My heart started to beat. I don’t really go out on trips and it’s a great opportunity to come and be a part of this."

John Alvarado is an organizer for the Good Neighbor Project - a nonprofit that takes kids out into the community for different projects. He said being out on the water is a great way for kids to find friendship and creativity.

“Many of our young people have an identity crisis and being close to our water's edge, experiencing what this wonderful bay has to offer us is just amazing,” said Alvarado.