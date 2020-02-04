CALIFORNIA, USA — There's fresh economic data that details a record avalanche of unemployment claims. But it's offering no signs of easing the rift between Democrats and Republicans over the need for new legislation financing infrastructure and other job-creation programs to help the economy and battle the coronavirus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the fact that 6.6 million people filed for jobless benefits last week makes congressional action more urgent. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not budging from his view that after Congress approved a massive $2.2 trillion package last week, lawmakers must focus on making sure that money is spent efficiently.

California's governor wants the state to let businesses keep up to $50,000 in sales taxes over the next year.

RELATED: Watch live: Mayor Faulconer asks San Diego businesses to help fight coronavirus

RELATED: Navy fires captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt who requested COVID-19 help

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the proposal would function as a state loan to small businesses, many of which have been forced to close during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The proposal would likely have a significant impact on the state's more than $200 billion state budget. Most of the state's revenue comes from sales and income taxes.

State officials have already delayed the income tax deadline by three months to July 15.

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce, with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections worldwide has hit 1 million, with more than 50,000 deaths, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Around the world, the economic damage from the crisis is piling up. And the competition for scarce ventilators, masks and other protective gear is fierce.