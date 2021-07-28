Union Bank in La Mesa breaks ground after building burned in 2020 riots fire

Crews broke ground on a Union Bank in La Mesa that burned down last year in riots following protests for the murder of George Floyd and a controversial LMPD arrest.

LA MESA, Calif. — There was much excitement for the groundbreaking on a new Union Bank in La Mesa that was at the center of civil unrest and destruction following the May 2020 protests outside the La Mesa police station, where fire burned the bank down.



"We were devastated by it, but the big point here is the resiliency of the community here,” said Carlton Hill, Union Bank La Mesa branch manager on Spring Street.



It’s been a time of moving forward not only for Union Bank but for other businesses greatly impacted due to the riots and pandemic.



“At first when we first opened, we had restrictions, but it didn't stop the people from coming, they came they came here wanting to support us and they rather come here than going to a big business,” said Justin Wesley, a Play It Again Sports sales associate.



Play It Again Sports suffered damage and looting by rioters but have since replaced equipment, and the staff said sales are booming.



“The community was tremendous in the help of rebuilding, and we had people coming from all over to really help us out,” Wesley said.



The sports store has been holding a 20% off sale all month as a thank you to La Mesans.

Nearby, Round Table Pizza said it wasn't tough for it to rebound after the riot setback.



"We had window damage, but we didn’t close. There were police officers all over, so we started up our oven up and we started making pizza and feeding the police,” said Mamood Moayedi, owner of Round Table Pizza La Mesa.



Moayedi said despite riot destruction and his restaurant being boarded up temporarily, his team including manager Jose Jacinto and his family made the months of takeout during the pandemic better.

He said with a strong team with him, his business can survive anything.



“We are all one, we are one community, and if we go down, we are going to go down as a community, and if we are safe, we are going to stay strong as a community,” Moayedi said.



The restaurant said it’s seen more customers this year than before the pandemic, and employees are encouraged by other businesses rebuilding after tragedy.

New renderings for Union Bank lay out how the branch will look once it is up and running in the coming months. For now, it is using a temporary branch set up for customers.

"It is an important step forward as are moving back to rebuilding in healing as a community, so it's excellent,” Hill said.