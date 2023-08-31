United flight attendants demonstrate outside San Diego International Airport during busy Labor Day travel

Dozens of flight attendants rallied Thursday morning, demanding United address infrastructure problems, staffing issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of flight attendants rallied outside of Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport Thursday morning, amid the rush of travelers heading out for the long Labor Day weekend.

About 50 flight attendants and union members picketed near baggage claim. They said they want United Airlines to fix ongoing issues involving infrastructure and staffing levels. They also want to negotiate a new contract with the company.

"Ever since the pandemic, United staffing has been woefully pathetic. Any time the wind blows the wrong way flights come to a standstill, passengers are delayed, flights get cancelled," said Timothy Trueman, Vice President of the Association of Flight Attendants Council 12, which represents flight attendants in San Diego.

Trueman points to the travel headaches along the East Coast last summer involving United Airlines. He said the flight attendants demanded change happen, but so far, they have not seen any results.

Statement from United Airlines:

"We're continuing to work with the Association of Flight Attendants toward an industry-leading agreement. All United flights will operate as planned while our flight attendants exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty."

The demonstration happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to the American Automobile Association's booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% compared to the 2022 Labor Day holiday.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimates at least 52,000 flights will in the air. The FAA said this would make it the third busiest travel weekend of the year.