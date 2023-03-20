Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Royal Navy officials dine at Downtown San Diego Fig Tree Cafe

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and several of his top Royal Navy staff dined at Downtown San Diego's Fig Tree Cafe during their recent trip to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and several of his top Royal Navy staff dined at Downtown San Diego's Fig Tree Cafe during their recent trip to America's Finest City for political meetings.

President Joe Biden welcomed heads of state Prime Minister Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom to San Diego on March 13 to discuss the AUKUS partnership.

The partnership between the three nations, announced in 2021, enabled Australia to access nuclear-powered submarines, which are stealthier and more capable than conventionally powered vessels, as a counterweight to China's military buildup, according to CBS News.

Before heading to Naval Base Point Loma to deliver remarks with other commanders-in-chief, Prime Minister Sunak and his staff enjoyed breakfast at Downtown San Diego's Fig Tree Cafe.

The East Village location of Fig Tree Cafe is in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Fig Tree Cafe quickly became one of San Diego's favorites for its central locations around San Diego County, and the warm dining atmosphere makes for a perfect spot for tasty breakfast and brunch.

San Diegans commented on photos posted to Reddit of the brunch, disguising their interest in the hierarchies choice for breakfast.

"Gotta say, extremely weird to have the British PM and a Royal Navy admiral just chillin' at fig tree cafe. The background wall painting is perfect," a user shared on Reddit.