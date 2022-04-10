Unoccupied semi crashes into hydrant and building in Sorrento Valley

According to police, the unoccupied semi crashed into the UPS HQ in Sorrento Valley shearing off a fire hydrant in the process.

SAN DIEGO — A crazy scene unfolded in Sorrento Valley on Tuesday morning when a semi sheared off a fire hydrant and damaged an SDG&E box before crashing into a UPS headquarters building.

Police told CBS 8 they believe the semi was parked on Pacific Heights Blvd. Battaliton Chief Sovey said the sheared off hydrant was causing an electrocution hazard because of the damaged electrical box.

Structural engineers were called out overnight to evaluate the structural integrity of the building. Battalion Chief Sovey says the engineers deemed the building stable and safe.

However, one issue crews are faced with is that the truck still has 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel in its tank. San Diego Fire Rescue Hazmat team was called to the scene to help pump the fuel out before the truck is removed from the building.

Police say once the truck is removed, they will have structural engineers respond for a second time to look at the building to see how much of it can be occupied once business opens.

According to police, both the truck and building were empty at the time of the crash.

Battalion Chief Sovey says traffic may be impacted for the next few hours between Carroll Canyon and Pacific Heights Blvd. both north and south. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

