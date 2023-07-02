Unstable cliffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline

To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds.

A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.

Nearly 20 other campsites are now tent-only since RV/Trailer reservations cannot be accommodated due to compromised cliff stability affecting the southern turnaround.

CBS 8 received the following statement from California State Parks:

“California State Parks is reviewing the recent storm impacts to San Elijo State Beach’s campground. Tent and RV camping is still permitted throughout the campground. Only a few sites in the far south end of the campground are currently impacted and off the reservation system until a full assessment of the damage is done. This process involves working with a coastal engineer to determine an appropriate emergency project to protect that area. State Parks thanks visitors for their patience and understanding.”

“This year with the atmospheric rivers and all pouring in energy into the area, we’ve had more big storms than we typically do. More storms, less sand on the beaches, the coastlines have been hit especially hard this year,” said Dr. Pat Abbott, professor of geology at San Diego State University, who points to another factor compounding the erosion.

“This is the time of the year every year when we get the highest tides, the king tides. The higher the tide, the more ocean water there is to bang on the coastal environment and do destruction," Abbott said.

A number of bluff and cliff collapses along our San Diego coastline in January had several contributing factors in common such as heavy rain and big surf.

“A cliff is a equilibrium situation, gravity’s pulling on it, ocean waves are beating on it, collapsing is inevitable and the collapse is accentuated during times of heavy rainfall,” said Abbott.

According to the California State Parks website, due to storm damage at San Elijo State Beach Campground, campsites number 56-72 will only be available by walk up reservation and are tent only.

They are no longer accepting RV/Trailers in these sites due to compromised bluff stability affecting the southern turnaround. This comes as a campground closure is already in effect (January 30 – March 6, 2023) for seasonal maintenance on the water and sewer systems.

