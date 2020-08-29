San Diego unsung hero chosen for new car through Sunroad Auto

On Saturday, News 8’s Heather Hope surprised the first winner telling him that he had won a Chevy from Kearny Mesa Chevrolet!

SAN DIEGO — News 8 recently ran a contest with Sunroad Auto in which nine local unsung heroes who had been nominated would win a three-year lease of a car.

On Saturday, News 8’s Heather Hope surprised the first winner telling him that he had won a Chevy from Kearny Mesa Chevrolet!

Moises Garcia was nominated by his mother, Maria. She said he works 12 hours days all week and never wants the recognition for being a true hero.

Moises works at a hospital in San Diego and is married with two kids under 10-years old.

Garcia said that working at a hospital during the pandemic has been very stressful for him, but sometimes it was even more stressful for his kids. When his nine-year-old was expressing apprehension about his dad working at a hospital during a pandemic, Garcia told him, “We went to school for this, we train for this. This is the whole reason we do this, you know, to help people. We don’t run away when people need our assistance or our help.”

Those words truly exemplify being an unsung hero!

News 8 wants to thank each and every hero out there fighting on the front lines during this pandemic. Your sacrifice is not going unnoticed!