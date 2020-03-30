We know the president has extended the social distancing guidelines until April 30, which means more time indoors. But in the meantime, it looks like more neighborhoods are untiring through creativity.

One couple in Alpine has started to walk their three alpacas to entertain kids and the elderly. Erin Robbilard, is a registered veterinary tech and says she's been connecting with her neighbors on Facebook where she's been getting requests. Although they will go to any neighborhood in Alpine, Robillard says right now her priority is families with special needs children and the elderly who can't leave their homes.

The response she says has been incredible.

"We thought that we would do one or two walks and people would get bored with it, but I tell you my husband says its our own parade. People are lined up, up and down the streets in their lawn chairs waiting for us to come by. Everybody is respecting the social distancing so we'll keep doing it until they aren't," said Robillard.

She adds that this entire experience has been a huge blessing to be able to give back.