SAN DIEGO — Tailgate Fest is a summertime party for country music fans with bikinis, boots, and shirtless cowboys. The festival got it's start after Melissa Carbone and Alyson Richard had major success from their Haunted Hayrides endeavor that lead to them getting offered a massive investment from Mark Cuban in Shark Tank.

The festival stemmed from a 60 billion dollar industry that celebrates the pre-party social energy of tailgating and aims to celebrate the Nashville country music scene with an emphasis on creating a festival for the fans.



This year, the festival is introducing an all-new Boots & Bikinis poolside party! This all-day, all-night throw down will feature exclusive cocktails, chaise lounges, live DJ spinning, Tailgate Unplugged performances, poolside waitstaff, pool volleyball, beer pong, horseshoes, and even late-night smores and fire pits. Additional activities include Extreme Cornhole Championships, Jacked Up Truck Competition, Two Step Honkey Tonk, Bloody Mary Brunch, special acoustic sets at Tailgate Unplugged, and more!



Ocean Beach company Skrewball Whisky will be serving drinks in the VIP area. The peanut butter whisky company launched in OB last summer has grown quickly, now available in more than 30 states.

Ashley Jacobs takes you to Ocean Beach to learn more about the company's success, their roll in Tailgate Fest and to hear the sweet sounds of The Jonathan Lee Ban.

