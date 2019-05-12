SAN DIEGO — This weekend’s Queen Bee Market will give shoppers the chance to pick up holiday gifts from various vendors. The urban-style market will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Queen Bee Market spokesperson Rachel Guler along with participating vendors Jill Biancardi (The Little Soiree), Mina Tadrous (Civvies Apparel) and Janelle Donovan (Anshi Heals) stopped by Morning Extra with more info on the shopping expo. The “Etsy comes to life” event will include items from handmade home décor to clothing to vintage items.

What: Queen Bee Market with 100 local and national vendors

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Bing Crosby Hall in Del Mar

Cost: $3 at the door, free for military and kids under 12; workshops cost additional fee

Charity Partner: The San Diego Food Bank, which will have volunteers collecting monetary donations and non-perishable goods, such as canned tuna, canned chicken, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, cereal and more.