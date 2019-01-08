SAN DIEGO — The Little Italy Summer Film Festival is presented by the Little Italy Association and Cinema Little Italy. Every Saturday night through August 24 at 8:00 p.m., the Little Italy Association and Cinema Little Italy screen movies at the Amici Park Amphitheater.



Ashley Jacobs shows you so many ways to enjoy one of downtown San Diego's favorite neighborhoods throughout the summer, ranging from Farmers' Market fun to food and the film festival.



The Little Italy Association makes the events possible. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation for the public’s benefit, advocating on behalf of its members’ best interests in the areas of public safety, beautification, promotion and economic development, while preserving the unique cultural resources that exist in the Little Italy neighborhood of Downtown San Diego.



More information can be found by visiting www.littleitalysd.com or by calling (619) 233-3898.