SAN DIEGO — When it comes to Summer celebrations, Chula Vista HarborFest knows how to exceed expectations!

This FREE all-ages festival is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bayside Park at the Chula Vista Marina. The festival will feature three stages of non-stop music and live entertainment, the Taco and Spirits Revolution, Champagne, Rosé and Wine Tasting area, a Discovery Zone, Pet Parade, classic car show, an art walk, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 am-6 pm

WHERE: Bayside Park at the Chula Vista Marina

COST:

FREE admission to the event itself!



Taco and Spirits Revolution tickets are $25 for delectable tacos and spirits tastings.

Tacos only tickets are $20 for unlimited tacos.

HarborFest VIP tickets are $25 and include: ·

Parking

(1) 2 street taco plate

2 drinks

exclusive lounge seating

For more information, click here.