SAN DIEGO — Leading up to Independence Day celebrations all over San Diego County, News 8's Ashley Jacobs dances her way into the workweek at Moonshine Flats in the East Village.

The country bar is known for complimentary line dancing lessons and amazing barbecue. The Deck at Moonshine Flats Pit Master Ivan Muñoz shares his secrets to the perfect smoked meat and says if you're hosting a 4th of July party at your house, make sure to be patient and check the temperature of your meats.

But if you prefer to avoid the work of an at-home barbecue, The Deck offers an array of backyard style games including corn hole, over-sized beer pong, flip cup, shuffleboard, ping-pong and pool. With multiple bars, guests can enjoy local craft beers on 24 taps and craft cocktails.

The Deck is an extension of Moonshine Flats. Inside Moonshine Flats you can take dance lessons; lessons will go from 8:45 p.m. - 10 p.m., taught by the Moonshine Honeys. Guests can enjoy $5 happy hour specials all night long along with a DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. - close. Doors open at 8 p.m.