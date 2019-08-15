SAN DIEGO — This year’s Ferragosto’s Pirates Invade Sicily will be the biggest neighborhood bash yet featuring a casino with fun games, dancing, two live bands, amazing food from 18 of Little Italy’s favorite restaurants, including hors d’oeuvres, main dishes, drinks, cocktails and desserts, and a shipload of fun with multiple immersive surprises!



San Diego’s Little Italy’s Ferragosto is its own take on the traditional summer Italian holiday “Feriae Augusti.” The fundraising event was created in 2008, with its first event being held in 2010. Ferragosto’s Pirates Invade Sicily will be the sixth and final event in the series. Over the last ten years, Ferragosto raised $2 million for the three non-profit groups, Washington Elementary School Foundation, Our Lady of the Rosary Church and the Little Italy Association. Other themed Ferragosto events have included “When in Rome,” “Venetian Masquerade,” “The Roaring 20s,” “Pompeii,” and “Wild, Wild, Western.” Ferragosto also features a live auction and raffle prizes like a trip to Italy, a cash jackpot and more.



The event is Saturday, August 17, from 6 p.m. to midnight. Attendees can come as they are, dressed in cocktail or summer attire. Those that are out for a real good time will come in costume and themed apparel. It’s one of the unique elements of Ferragosto -- a gala you don’t have to dress up for!



Tickets to the finale, Ferragosto’s Pirates Invade Sicily start at $125 for single tickets and $1,250 for a table, upgraded VIP prices are also available. Ticket prices will increase in the upcoming months.

More information about the event and tickets can be found at www.ferragostosd.org. Valet parking is available.